SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

SolGold Trading Down 15.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

