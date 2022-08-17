Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 877,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 16.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of IPOD stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 96,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,303. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

