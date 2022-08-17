Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,234.31

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,234.31 ($39.08) and traded as low as GBX 3,153 ($38.10). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,180 ($38.42), with a volume of 99,302 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,490 ($42.17) to GBX 3,655 ($44.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,028.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,884.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,233.69.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

About Smurfit Kappa Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a €0.32 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

