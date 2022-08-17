Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Cap of $78,722.94

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $78,722.94 and $204,525.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00036282 BTC.
About Smoothy
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.