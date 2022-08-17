Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,709 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Insider Activity

Comcast Price Performance

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

