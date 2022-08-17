SmileyCoin Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $458,514.61 and approximately $62.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

