SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 43,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,655,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $776.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $17,935,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 256.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 364,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Stories

