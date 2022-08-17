SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.22 million, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 780.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.