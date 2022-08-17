Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Shares Up 0.9%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 2,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

