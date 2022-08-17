SL Green Realty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 409.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 684,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,151. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Truist Financial cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.51.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,723,000 after buying an additional 184,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 150,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

