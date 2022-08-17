SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.59 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.56. 47,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
