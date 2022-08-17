SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,168 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,283,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000.

IYE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,348. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

