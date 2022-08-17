SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $63.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA remained flat at $62.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,606,546 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

