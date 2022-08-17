SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 7,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,023. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

