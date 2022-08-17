SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 62,243 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $142,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000.

VXF traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.79. 3,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,564. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

