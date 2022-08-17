SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 49,590 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PXH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 8,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $23.63.

