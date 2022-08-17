SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,103 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,972. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

