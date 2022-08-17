SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,829 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 791,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

