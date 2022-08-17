SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 38,486 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 309,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083,721. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

