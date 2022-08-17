Short Interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Expands By 5.7%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in St. Joe by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
