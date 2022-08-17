Short Interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Expands By 5.7%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in St. Joe by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Down 2.6 %

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,658. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

