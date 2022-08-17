Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Expands By 10.5%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TD by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TD in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TD by 1,346.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 857,065 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 628,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,501. TD has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $74.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.50.

TD ( NASDAQ:GLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. TD had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.53%.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

