Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Declines By 16.9%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 72.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,483,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

