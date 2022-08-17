Short Interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Grows By 6.0%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 32,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 10,959,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,148,268. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.