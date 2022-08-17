Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Grows By 10.2%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

