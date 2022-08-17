Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Grows By 10.2%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
