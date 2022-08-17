Short Interest in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Drops By 11.1%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Stock Down 0.2 %

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,757. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ION Acquisition Corp 3

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IACC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,032,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 921,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 26.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 600,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,363,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $3,248,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.