Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alter (NASDAQ:IEAWW) Rises By 10.4%

Infrastructure and Energy Alter (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alter

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alter stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alter (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alter were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Infrastructure and Energy Alter Stock Performance

Infrastructure and Energy Alter stock remained flat at $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27. Infrastructure and Energy Alter has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

