Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Drops By 12.2%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 676,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $382.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

