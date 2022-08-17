Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expands By 6.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 31,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 155,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $637.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

