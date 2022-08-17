Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Decreases By 11.5%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 926,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after buying an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

HII traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $236.17. 343,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,696. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $237.43. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average is $207.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.