Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Decreases By 7.4%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,400 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,836. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.