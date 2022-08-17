Short Interest in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Decreases By 9.7%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HLF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,870. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,471,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,083,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,208,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,388,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,641,000 after buying an additional 203,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.