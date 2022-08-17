Short Interest in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Increases By 10.0%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hawks Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWKZ remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Hawks Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawks Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,186,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawks Acquisition by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,343,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 843,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawks Acquisition

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

