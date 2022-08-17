Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Grows By 5.6%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $522,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $2,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 70.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 79,819 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $49,865,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

