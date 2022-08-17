Short Interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Declines By 8.9%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

GLBS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. 3,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.08. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 49.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

