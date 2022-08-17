Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Decreases By 13.0%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 227,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 44,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

