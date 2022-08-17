Short Interest in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Declines By 12.0%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.16.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.