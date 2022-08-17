Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Grows By 8.5%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 151.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 55.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flora Growth Stock Up 2.1 %
Flora Growth Company Profile
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
Featured Articles
