Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Drops By 12.4%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 10.76%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.