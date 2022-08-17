Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Decreases By 13.3%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FAT Brands news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $56,386.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

FAT Brands Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.60%.

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.