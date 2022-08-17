Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Grows By 5.3%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at $913,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,682 shares of company stock valued at $902,630 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 1,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

