Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Declines By 13.3%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 15,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Exelon by 10.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,667,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,593,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 80.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Exelon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4,431.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,686. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

