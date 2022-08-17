Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Declines By 10.6%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,338. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

