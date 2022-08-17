Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expands By 5.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.01. 83,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,733. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average is $190.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.