Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expands By 6.4%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. 78,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.52. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,378,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Articles

