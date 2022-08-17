Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expands By 6.4%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Dorman Products Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. 78,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.52. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.