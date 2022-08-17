Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Drops By 8.6%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberOptics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 5,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBE. StockNews.com lowered CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 31,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.61. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 15.92%.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

