Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Rises By 10.8%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,940. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

