Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Drops By 12.9%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Covestro Stock Up 2.2 %

Covestro stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.50 ($59.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Covestro from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

