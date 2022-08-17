Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rises By 6.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.41. 649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,036. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.66. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,852,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,852,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,473,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,949,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.