Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Decreases By 11.9%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMCO. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,278. The company has a market capitalization of $956.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at $764,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

