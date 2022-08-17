Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Drops By 9.2%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

